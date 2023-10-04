Reece James banned! Chelsea defender suspended and fined by the FA for aiming 'abusive words' at official in the tunnel after Aston Villa loss

Chelsea captain Reece James has been handed a one-match suspension and a fine of £90,000 for aiming "abusive words" at a match official.

James suspended by the FAConfronted match official after Aston Villa clash

Will have to pay a fine amounting to £90,000

WHAT HAPPENED? The England international defender has been punished for confronting a match official after Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Aston Villa in the Premier League last month. He was at fault for breaching FA Rule E3 and an independent Regulatory Commission of the parent body imposed a one-match ban and a fine that amounts to £90,000 on the player.

WHAT THEY SAID: A full statement from the FA reads: "Reece James has been given a one-game suspension and £90,000 fine for breaching FA Rule E3 at Chelsea's Premier League match against Aston Villa on Sunday 24 September. The defender admitted he used improper, insulting and abusive words and behaviour towards a match official in the tunnel after the final whistle. An independent Regulatory Commission imposed these sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them will be published at the earliest opportunity."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Despite being out injured for the Aston Villa clash, the Chelsea skipper confronted a match official in the tunnel after the full-time whistle and allegedly directed "improper and/or insulting and/or abusive words" to the official.

WHAT NEXT? The 23-year-old has been out of action since the Blues' draw against Liverpool in their season opener. He is still recovering from his long-term hamstring injury and it is still not clear when the full-back would return to action, but he will definitely be suspended for Chelsea's next league game against Burnley.