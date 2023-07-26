'Some players didn't want to be here' - Reece James gives candid insight into Chelsea's summer clear-out

Reece James has opened up about Chelsea's summer clear-out, revealing some players lacked commitment at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea's energy improves under Pochettino

James highlights lack of desire

Excitement and optimism for new season

WHAT HAPPENED? The Chelsea and England defender discussed the transformation at Chelsea following a disappointing 12th-place finish in the Premier League last season. He acknowledged that the energy had shifted under new boss Mauricio Pochettino, leading to a more positive atmosphere during pre-season. James candidly revealed that some players did not want to remain at Stamford Bridge, which had a negative impact on the team's morale and performance.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking in a press conference, James said: “Since the new staff and manager have come, the energy has changed. It has been a very good atmosphere, you can see that in our recent performances. It is definitely going to be a tough season, there is no easy one in the Premier League. It was very difficult last season, the toughest I have experienced.

“There was lots of change, some players didn’t want to be there. That was difficult. Now it is on to a new page and we are looking forward to the season."

WHAT MORE: James continued: “Last season we had a lot of bad results and bad results had an effect. It is not the best to be around. But this season there are a lot of fresh faces. It is a new start. That has had a big impact on the players so far, and everyone is excited and can’t wait to get started.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea underwent significant changes during 2022-23, which affected the team's overall performance. The arrival of Pochettino seems to have brought renewed energy and optimism, leading to a more positive environment.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? James and Chelsea will be focused on the upcoming season with a fresh start and a clearer vision under Pochettino. The Blues' United States pre-season tour is underway and they have a game on Wednesday night against Newcastle.