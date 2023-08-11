Fred departs Manchester United! Red Devils confirm £12.9m agreement to sell Brazilian midfielder to Fenerbahce

Brazilian midfielder Fred has officially left Manchester United as he joins Fenerbahce in a £12.9 million move.

Fred signs with Fenerbahce

Will undergo medical on Saturday

€10 million with €5 million add-ons

WHAT HAPPENED? The midfielder joined United from Shakhtar Donetsk of Ukraine in the summer of 2018 and made 213 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions. The club has confirmed that Fred will undergo his medical in Istanbul on Saturday before the transfer can be confirmed. The 30-year-old's last game for the team was the FA Cup final in June and United will receive €10 million upfront with €5 million in add-ons as a transfer fee from Fenerbahce.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Erik ten Hag has been looking to make room for a new midfield signing with both Fred and Donny van de Beek being linked with a move away. With Fred's move being confirmed the club will now look to offload the Dutch midfielder next.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Article continues below

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT'S NEXT FOR FRED? The midfielder will travel to Istanbul on Saturday to undergo his medical and finalize the deal to move to Turkey.