'This is the reason I came to Chelsea' - Chilwell claims £50m transfer has been justified

The England international completed a big-money switch from Leicester in 2020 and has helped to deliver domestic and continental progress

Ben Chilwell believes his decision to swap life at Leicester for that at Chelsea has been justified, with the England international pointing to a place in the semi-finals of the Champions League as support for that claim.

The 24-year-old left-back completed a £50 million ($70m) switch to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020.

He was a regular under Frank Lampard, before having to fight for his place under Thomas Tuchel, but has enjoyed his time in west London and helped the Blues to put themselves in contention for European glory alongside an FA Cup final berth and a top-four standing in the Premier League.

What has been said?

Chilwell told talkSPORT heading into the first leg of a Champions League clash with Real Madrid: "This is the reason I came to Chelsea. You want to be playing in so-called cup finals every week when you’re challenging for top four.

"We’ve got Real Madrid on Tuesday, which is stuff as a kid you dream about and we’ve got a cup final.

"It’s a reason I came to Chelsea and we’re excited. Every week is going to be an important game when we are challenging for silverware and top four.

"The Euros on top of that as well, we’re hoping to capitalise on that."

The bigger picture

Chelsea will be in confident mood when they arrive in Madrid for a heavyweight encounter.

A 1-0 derby victory over West Ham was secured last time out, with Timo Werner grabbing a crucial winner against the Hammers.

That success extended Tuchel's unbeaten away record as Blues boss to 10 games, with the German making the desired impact after succeeding a club legend.

Chilwell added on the importance of claiming another morale-boosting success: "(It was) massive. Both teams are fighting for top four.

Article continues below

"We’re roughly on the same number of points, so we knew whoever won would have a good chance of getting in the top four.

"Thankfully we won and we knew before the game the importance of it. The clean sheet is massive and to get the goal we were happy for Timo."

Further reading