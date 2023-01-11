Real Madrid vs Valencia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch and stream Real Madrid against Valencia on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom and India

Real Madrid make the trip to Saudi Arabia to face Valencia in the Spanish Super Cup on Wednesday at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Carlo Ancelotti's men qualified for this mid-season showpiece by winning the 2022-23 La Liga title, while Valencia made their way by virtue of being Copa del Rey runners-up. Los Blancos are the defending champions and also the second-most successful side in the history of the tournament as they have won the title on 12 occasions.

Meanwhile, Valencia bagged their only Super Cup title back in 1999 courtesy of a 4-3 aggregate victory over Barcelona. They have a tall order to get the better of Los Blancos as they have been pretty inconsistent with their form and currently sit in 11th in the Liga table. They have lost their last three encounters against the capital side, including a heavy 4-1 loss in La Liga in January 2022.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the US, UK and India, as well as how to stream live online.

Real Madrid vs Valencia date & kick-off time

Game: Real Madrid vs Valencia Date: January 11, 2023 Kick-off: 7:00 pm BST / 2:00 pm ET / 12:30 am IST (Jan 12) Venue: King Fahd International Stadium, Riyadh

How to watch Real Madrid vs Valencia on TV & live stream online

In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on ESPN Deportes, ESPN 2 and streamed on ESPN+.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on BT Sport 1 and it can be streamed via BT Sport app and website.

In India, there is no live telecast of the match.

Country TV channel Live stream US ESPN Deportes, ESPN2 ESPN+ UK BT Sport 1 BT Sport App India NA NA

Real Madrid will be without Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba for their Spanish Super Cup squad while Dani Carvajal returns from injury.

Luka Modric, Fede Valverde and Toni Kroos should start in midfield. While Karim Benzema should get the nod alongside Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo in attack.

Real Madrid Predicted XI: Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Mendy; Kroos, Valverde, Modric; Rodrygo, Benzema, Vinicius

Position Players Goalkeepers Courtois, Lunin, Lopez Defenders Rudiger, Mendy, Carvajal, Nacho, Militao, Vallejo, Odriozola Midfielders Camavinga, Vazquez, Modric, Ceballos, Valverde, Kroos Forwards Hazard, Asensio, Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Benzema

Valencia team news and squad

Valencia have a few injury concerns ahead of this game as they are set to miss keeper Jaume Domenech, midfielder Nico Gonzalez with a fractured foot, and Samu Castillejo with a fractured wrist.

They are likely to mirror Madrid's 4-3-3 formation with Justin Kluivert, Edinson Cavani, and Samuel Lino to start in a front-three.

Valencia predicted XI: Mamardashvili; Correia, Comert, Diakhaby, Gaya; Musah, Guillamon, Almeida; Kluivert, Cavani, Lino