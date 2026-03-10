Celebrate the joy of Eid al-Fitr 2026 and secure tickets to the legendary Santiago Bernabéu as Real Madrid takes on Deportivo Alavés.

Coming directly after the Holy Month of Ramadan, this match is the perfect way to spend your Eid al-Fitr holiday. With the legendary atmosphere in Madrid reaching a fever pitch, the stakes are high as Real Madrid hunts for more La Liga glory.

Whether you are a dedicated Madridista from Oman or a football fanatic from Riyadh, GOAL has rounded up everything you need to navigate the hunt for seats, from high-demand general tickets to exclusive travel and hospitality packages designed for the premium fan experience.

When is Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés?

The upcoming clash between Real Madrid and Deportivo is a standout fixture of the La Liga calendar.

Fans should note that dates and times are subject to change due to broadcasting schedules, but the match is currently slated for the following window during the 2026 season:

Date & Time Fixture Location Travel Packages Tickets Sunday, 19 April 2026 (TBD) Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés Santiago Bernabéu Packages Tickets

Where to buy Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés travel packages?

Securing entry to the Santiago Bernabéu is notoriously difficult through standard box offices.

Most tickets are snapped up by Socios (members), and the few that reach the general public are often gone in seconds.

If you're looking for travel packages, consider partners like 7tickets, which offer bookings that include match tickets, flights, and hotel stays in one. Rather than just buying a seat, fans from the GCC can purchase a curated match-day travel package that takes all the stress out of planning.

What does the 7tickets travel package include?

The Real Madrid vs Deportivo package includes:

Official Match Ticket: Guaranteed entry to the iconic stadium.

Guaranteed entry to the iconic stadium. 4-Day Stay in a 4-Star Hotel: Relax in high-end, vetted accommodation in central Madrid.

Relax in high-end, vetted accommodation in central Madrid. Private Airport Transfers: A professional driver will meet you upon arrival and return you to the airport.

A professional driver will meet you upon arrival and return you to the airport. Match Day Stadium Transfers: Skip the Metro hustle with direct transport to the Bernabéu entrance.

How much are Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés travel packages?

Currently, this all-inclusive travel package starts at approximately $1,350 per person (prices subject to availability).

This single price covers your guaranteed match ticket, a three-night stay in a high-quality 4-star hotel, and all your essential private transfers.

By locking in this rate, fans from Dubai, Doha, or Kuwait can avoid the volatile price surges often seen in Madrid's hotel market during peak-demand periods such as Eid.

All you need to know about the new Santiago Bernabéu

As of 2026, the Santiago Bernabéu stands as the most modern stadium in the world. Following its massive renovation, here is what you can expect:

The Retractable Pitch: A marvel of engineering that allows the stadium to host events year-round while keeping the grass in pristine condition.

A marvel of engineering that allows the stadium to host events year-round while keeping the grass in pristine condition. 360-Degree Video Board: A massive screen that wraps around the entire interior, ensuring you don't miss a second of the replays.

A massive screen that wraps around the entire interior, ensuring you don't miss a second of the replays. The Skywalk: A panoramic terrace offering breathtaking views of the Madrid skyline.

A panoramic terrace offering breathtaking views of the Madrid skyline. Bernabéu Tour & Museum: Visit the trophy room and see the 15+ Champions League titles in a state-of-the-art immersive environment.

What to do in Madrid?

With four days at your disposal, you can truly soak in the royal soul of the Spanish capital:

The Royal Palace: Visit the official residence of the Spanish Royal Family, one of the largest palaces in Europe.

Visit the official residence of the Spanish Royal Family, one of the largest palaces in Europe. Halal Dining in Salamanca: Madrid’s upscale district features incredible Halal-certified fine dining and Middle Eastern fusion near the Golden Mile.

Madrid’s upscale district features incredible Halal-certified fine dining and Middle Eastern fusion near the Golden Mile. Retiro Park: Spend a peaceful afternoon rowing a boat on the lake or walking through the Crystal Palace.

Spend a peaceful afternoon rowing a boat on the lake or walking through the Crystal Palace. Gran Vía Shopping: Explore the "Spanish Broadway" for high-end fashion and the latest Real Madrid kits at the flagship stores.

Where to buy Real Madrid vs Deportivo tickets?

Securing tickets for Real Madrid can be done through several channels, but it is vital to use trusted sources to avoid scams.

The primary method is through the official club website, but these often sell out to members within minutes.

For international fans or those looking for guaranteed entry without the stress of a general sale queue, third-party hospitality providers and official agencies like StubHub can be a good alternative for last-minute tickets.

How much are Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés tickets?

To understand the value of a travel package, it helps to look at the stand-alone ticket market.

Standard tickets, if you can find them, typically range from $90 to $250 for basic seating. On the secondary market like StubHub, prices for premium seats can easily pass $350.

When you factor in the high cost of a 4-star hotel in Madrid during a holiday weekend and the cost of airport taxis and stadium transport, the travel package becomes the most cost-effective and secure way to attend the match.

How can I get Real Madrid vs Deportivo Alavés tickets?

Navigating the path to the Bernabéu involves understanding the different release windows. For the most travel-focused experience, here is the hierarchy:

The Travel Package Shortcut (Best for Travelers): This is the most reliable way to secure a seat months in advance. By booking via 7tickets, you bypass member restrictions and get your hotel and ticket confirmed in one transaction. The Membership Window: Real Madrid members (Socios) and Madridista cardholders get priority. Very few seats ever make it past this stage for major fixtures. The General Sale: Remaining seats are released to the public closer to the match. This requires constant monitoring as tickets vanish instantly. Secondary Options: Sites like StubHub are the most well-known global marketplaces for La Liga tickets, offering a wide range of seating even for sold-out events.

