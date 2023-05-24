Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano: Lineups and LIVE updates

Much of the pre-match buildup has been marred by the controversy involving Vini Jr, but Real Madrid will hope for a win.

All the pre-match talk has been about the racism incident involving Vini Jr. that took place at the Mestalla Stadium in Real Madrid's game against Valencia. However, while Los Blancos and Vini Jr. continue to fight off the pitch, (some of) the attention turns towards their next La Liga game, which is against Rayo Vallecano at the Santiago Bernabeu.

La Liga has been already won by Barcelona, but Real Madrid will look to end the season with as many wins as they can get from their final three league games.

Rayo Vallecano, who sit in 11th position, have done much better this season than their league position shows. In fact, they beat Real Madrid 3-2 at the Vallecas in November in the reverse fixture. They'll be hoping for more of the same against their neighbours.

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano confirmed lineups

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Rudiger, Alaba, Nacho; Ceballos, Camavinga, Modric, Kroos; Valverde, Benzema, Rodrygo

Rayo Vallecano XI (4-2-3-1): Dimitrievski; Balliu, Lejeune, Catena, F. Garcia; Comesana, Valentin; Isi, U. Lopez, A. Garcia; Camello

Real Madrid vs Rayo Vallecano LIVE updates

Real Madrid's upcoming fixtures

Real Madrid face a tricky away fixture in La Liga when they take on Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium on Saturday, May 27, followed by a home game against Athletic Club the following Sunday, June 4.

They will then hope to win their first Copa del Rey trophy since 2014 when they take on Osasuna next Saturday, May 6.