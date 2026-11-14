Thibaut Courtois targeting SHOCK takeover of Italian club as Real Madrid star expands business empire

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Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is looking to expand his growing business portfolio by launching a takeover bid for Serie C side Reggiana. The Belgium international’s investment fund, NXTPLAY Capital, has presented a proposal to purchase a hundred per cent of the Italian club's shares.

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Courtois plots Italian takeover bid

Courtois could soon become the owner of an Italian football team. His investment fund, NXTPLAY Capital, has officially made an offer to purchase Serie C side Reggiana. According to multiple reports in Italy, including Sky Sport Italia and La Gazzetta dello Sport, the fund has presented a formal proposal. Their ambitious aim is to acquire 100 per cent of the club's shares and assume complete control.

The move marks a significant step into sports ownership for the veteran shot-stopper. He is actively looking to expand his business influence while continuing his playing career in Spain.

Building a club for the community

Courtois formed NXTPLAY Capital alongside his business partner Gonzalo Vila in 2025. The private equity fund focuses heavily on strategic investments across sports, media, technology, and consumer brands.

The Madrid star has outlined a clear vision for the Italian outfit, promising deep local integration. "We want to build something the people of Reggio Emilia can be proud of: ambitious on the field, close to the community, and built to last," explained Courtois.

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Developing local talent is also a massive priority for the new project in Italy. "Giving young players the right environment to grow in will be at the centre of everything we do," he added.

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Growing a vast sports portfolio

If this takeover is successful, Reggiana will not be the first football club in NXTPLAY Capital’s growing portfolio. The fund already holds strategic investments in other European teams.

They currently have financial stakes in French side Le Mans FC and Belgian outfit KRC Genk. Courtois and Vila are actively using these strategic investments to build a wider network of clubs.

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Adding a historic Italian side to that network represents a major statement of intent from the Belgian goalkeeper. Reggiana currently compete in Serie C, but fresh financial backing could help push them forward.

Awaiting an official binding offer

Despite the clear interest from Courtois and his partners, the exact status of the takeover negotiations remains slightly uncertain. Current Reggiana owner Romano Amadei has publicly clarified the situation regarding the sale.

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Amadei confirmed that while NXTPLAY Capital are highly interested, the current board has yet to receive a fully binding offer for the football club. The Italian side's leadership is proceeding carefully.