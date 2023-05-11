Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois given cheeky giraffe birthday wish from team-mate Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez poked fun at Real Madrid team-mate Thibaut Courtois with a cheeky social media post to mark the goalkeeper's birthday.

Courtois turned 31 on Thursday

Madrid team-mates nickname him "the giraffe"

Vazquez pokes fun on social media

WHAT HAPPENED? The Madrid forward took to Instagram to send the message to his goalkeeper, posting a family snap from a day trip to the zoo – featuring some giraffes – with the caption: "muchas felicidades", meaning congratulations, marking Courtois' 31st birthday.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Belgian has been compared to a giraffe in the past based on his lanky appearance and in 2021 he even poked fun at himself, posting a picture from a visit to the Madrid Safari Park with his two "brothers" – two giraffes. Sergio Reguilon is believed to be responsible for giving Courtois the nickname "the giraffe" at Real Madrid training. "It was time for you to see your brothers," Vazquez commented on the 2021 picture.

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? After earning a 1-1 draw in their Champions League semi-final first leg against Manchester City, Madrid take on Getafe in La Liga this Saturday, with their title hopes virtually extinguished.