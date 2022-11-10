'A childhood dream' - Real Madrid star Camavinga reacts to France World Cup call-up after false snub rumours

Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga made France's final World Cup squad after false rumours spread that he had missed out.

Camavinga said he avoided false speculation

But wasn't sure whether he would be named

Called selection a "big honour"

WHAT HAPPENED? Camavinga will get his World Cup debut after being chosenby France coach Didier Deschamps on Wednesday following widespread misinformation about his selection chances on social media. A day before his 20th birthday, he learned he would be a key component of a short-handed midfield without injured Paul Pogba or N'Golo Kante, and he's thrilled about the opportunity.

WHAT DID THEY SAY? "No, it made it a beautiful moment [because I didn't know beforehand]," he told RMC. "Honestly I hadn't seen the [false] news.

"It's a big, big honour. A childhood dream. To participate in it is crazy!"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Camavinga started France's last competitive match before the World Cup - a 2-0 loss to Denmark - and has made 19 appearances for Real Madrid this campaign. So, it would have been absolutely stunning for him not to make the cut, and he'll be relieved that he's going to Qatar.

WHAT'S NEXT FOR FRANCE? Les Bleus are in Group D with Australia, Denmark and Tunisia. They start their World Cup journey on November 22.