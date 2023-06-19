Real Madrid sign ex-Newcastle flop Joselu from Espanyol on season-long loan with purchase option

Los Blancos have confirmed the arrival of former Newcastle and Stoke striker Joselu in a loan deal.

WHAT HAPPENED? With Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema having departed Santiago Bernabeu for Al-Ittihad in Saudi Arabia, Real have found themselves short on reliable central striking options. They have turned to a familiar face in a bid to bring added firepower onto their books, with Joselu returning to the Spanish capital on a deal that includes the option for a permanent transfer to be pushed through in 2024.

WHAT THEY SAID?: "Real Madrid CF and RCD Espanyol de Barcelona have agreed on the loan of the player Joselu, who will be linked to the club for the next season, with a purchase option at the end of it," read a club statement. "Joselu joined the Real Madrid academy at the age of 20 and played two seasons at Castilla. He made his debut with the Real Madrid first team in 2011. Joselu is international with the Spanish team, with which he has just been proclaimed champion of the 2023 Nations League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Joselu previously linked up with Real back in 2009, hitting 40 goals through 73 appearances for their B side. He also found the target in both of his competitive appearances for the Blancos’ first team, but was allowed to join German outfit Hoffenheim in 2012.

WHAT’S NEXT? Joselu struggled after leaving Real, with forgettable spells in England at Stoke and Newcastle delivering just seven goals in total, but his reputation was rebuilt at Alaves and Espanyol and he returns to Madrid as a senior international with Spain and a 2023 UEFA Nations League winner. His arrival means that the Blancos will likely shelve their interest in Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe, who will become a free agent next summer if no contract extension is agreed in France.