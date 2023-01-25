Real Madrid & Liverpool-linked Bellingham told he's already past 'talent status' as Dortmund boss Terzic responds to transfer talk

Borussia Dortmund boss Edin Terzic said that Liverpool-linked Jude Bellingham has moved past "talent status" while responding to transfer speculation.

Bellingham wanted by Liverpool & Real Madrid

Gerrard wants the midfielder to pick the Reds

Terzic provides Haller update

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham's future at Dortmund has been the subject of speculation for quite some time, with several top European clubs such as Liverpool and Real Madrid showing interest in the player. Reds legend Steven Gerrard is determined to see the English wonderkid play for his old club, going as far as saying he'd "fly to Dortmund" to convince him to move to Anfield. BVB coach Terzic has now spoken out on the transfer rumours surrounding Bellingham, who once again grabbed headlines after scoring the opener in Dortmund's 4-3 win over Augsburg on Sunday, taking his goals tally to nine this season.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I don't think there's a player that's been more speculated about in our squad right now than Jude has been in the last few weeks and months," Terzic told reporters. "Because he's an outstanding talent; because he is, I think, past that talent status, even though he's only 19.

"He is an extremely important player for us, who has now scored the first goal in a game for us again, who was extremely important in both attack and defence on Sunday. We are sure that Jude will play a leading role again in the game in Leverkusen on Sunday."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The coach also shared an update on Sebastian Haller's match fitness after he made an emotional return to action against Augsburg over the weekend. The striker has made a full recovery from testicular cancer and Terzic says he is gradually getting back to top condition. "We are just noticing that he is getting better and better from day to day," he said. "He feels better and better, he has found his rhythm again, and we just hope that we can increase the workload bit by bit. To what extent that will be enough for the starting line-up, whether that will be the case tomorrow or on Sunday or next week, we will see, but we are sure that he will play an important role again tomorrow."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM & HALLER? Bellingham will miss BVB's trip to Mainz due to suspension on Wednesday, but Haller is expected to play a part as he strives to attain full match fitness. Both men could be in line to start when Dortmund take on Bayer Leverkusen on January 29.