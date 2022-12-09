Two Real Madrid legends! Casemiro and Luka Modric swap shirts at half time during Croatia-Brazil World Cup quarter-final clash

Former Real Madrid team-mates Luka Modric and Casemiro swapped shirts at half-time during the World Cup quarter-final between Croatia and Brazil.

Pair spent nine years together at Real Madrid

Were on opposing sides in World Cup quarter-final

Swapped shirts at half-time

WHAT HAPPENED? The pair made sure they got the shirt they wanted by trading jerseys with each other early instead of waiting for the final whistle. The midfielders swapped shirts and walked off the field together with the game still tied at 0-0.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Modric and Casemiro spent nine years playing alongside each other at Real Madrid. The partnership came to an end earlier this year when Brazilian midfielder Casemiro left to join Manchester United.

WHAT NEXT FOR CROATIA AND BRAZIL? The winner of the tie between the two teams will go on to the semi-finals, where they will face either Argentina or the Netherlands.