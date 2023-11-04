La Liga giants Real Madrid have branded speculation they are in talks with PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe as "completely false."

Mbappe linked with Madrid move again

Willing to give up bonuses

Real Madrid refute speculation

WHAT HAPPENED? Spanish outlet AS claimed the French World Cup winner has agreed to give up approximately €100 million (£87m) in loyalty bonuses which he would have been owed, which has reportedly eased PSG's concerns about losing him for free in the summer of 2024. In the past, reports have suggested Mbappe agreed in principle to join Madrid but that, and more, has been denied by the Spanish giants.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Given the information recently issued and published by different media outlets, in which there is speculation about alleged negotiations between the player Kylian Mbappé and our club, Real Madrid CF would like to state that this information is completely false and that no such negotiations have taken place. with a player who belongs to PSG," read a club statement.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe signed a new one-year deal with PSG over the summer, however, it emerged the final year of that contract is optional, meaning he can leave in 2024, rather than 2025. Liverpool and Madrid, among others, have been linked with the French star, with this transfer saga looking set to continue for a while yet.

WHAT NEXT? Rumours about Mbappe's future are likely continue upto and throughout the January transfer window. For the time being, PSG are next in action on Tuesday away to AC Milan in the Champions League.