Real Madrid duo Aurelien Tchouameni & Toni Kroos left out of Champions League round of 16 first leg clash against Liverpool

Real Madrid will be without Aurelien Tchouameni and Toni Kroos when facing Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 encounter.

Blancos heading to Anfield

Repeat of 2022 final

Midfield duo missing

WHAT HAPPENED? In what will be a repeat of the 2022 final – which the Blancos won 1-0 courtesy of a solitary strike from Vinicius Junior – a heavyweight continental encounter is set to be played out at Anfield on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti has plenty of superstar performers available to him, but the midfield duo of Kroos and Tchouameni will not be making the trip to Merseyside.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It is reported that World Cup winner Kroos and France international Tchouameni are both struggling with illness, meaning that they cannot play any part in Ancelotti’s plans.

WHAT NEXT? While Real will be without a couple of ball-winning options in the middle of the park, they are still heading to Liverpool with the likes of Karim Benzema, Vinicius, Luka Modric and Thibaut Courtois at their disposal – with the Blancos looking to secure a first leg lead to take back with them to Santiago Bernabeu for a return date with the Reds on March 15.