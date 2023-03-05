Real Betis vs Real Madrid : Lineups and LIVE updates

Real Madrid look to return to winning ways when they travel to the Benito Villamarín to face Real Betis

Real Betis look to extend their winning streak to four wins in as many games as they host reigning Spanish champions Real Madrid at home. The Green and Whites are currently seeded in the 5th position on the table and are vying for a top-4 finish this season.

Manuel Pellegrini’s men are just 4 points behind Real Sociedad who are a spot above them and would look to reduce this gap to a single point and mount more pressure on Sociedad.

Unfortunately for Betis, the last time they won against Los Blancos was back in March 2020 and with Madrid coming back from a defeat they could go all guns blazing in the hope of returning to winning ways.

This fixture has favored Real Madrid in the recent past with Los Blancos winning the return fixture 2-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu.

And after a narrow defeat at home to Barcelona in the first leg of the Copa Del Rey semi-final, Carlo Ancelotti’s men will leave no stone unturned to capture three points at home.

With Barcelona extending their lead at the top of the table to 10 points with a hard-fought victory against Valencia, the reigning champions would want to reduce the deficit if they want to recapture their Spanish throne.

The Spanish heavyweights have a string of massive fixtures coming their way in La Liga and the slightest of slip-ups could cost them the Spanish title.

Real Betis vs Real Madrid probable line-ups

Real Betis XI (4-3-3): Bravo; Ruibal, Pezzella, Felipe, Miranda; Carvalho, Rodriguez; Henrique, Perez, Juanmi; Iglesias

Real Madrid XI (4-3-3): Courtois; Carvajal, Militao, Rudiger, Nacho; Ceballos, Tchouameni, Camavinga; Valverde, Benzema, Vinicius

Real Betis vs Real Madrid CF LIVE updates

Real Madrid's next La Liga fixtures

Carlo Ancelotti's men host Espanyol next on the 11th of March before welcoming Liverpool in the second leg of the Round of 16 Champions League match on the 16th of March. Los Blancos then lock horns with arch-rivals FC Barcelona as they travel to the Camp Nou on the 20th of March for another chapter of the El Classico.