RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game in the UK, US and India

Bayern Munich will take on RB Leipzig and hope to extend their lead at the top of Bundesliga table on Friday. The German champions are currently at the top of the league table with 34 points from 15 matches, with a four-point advantage over second-placed Freiburg.

The Bavarians have managed to string together a winning run of 10 matches in all competitions and have only lost once this season in the Bundesliga.

However, Julian Nagelsmann will be asking his team to not be complacent against third-placed RB Leipzig who are unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions and lie six points below Bayern in third place.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, U.S. and India as well as how to stream it live online.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time

Game: RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Date: January 20, 2022 Kick-off: 7:30pm GMT / 2:30pm ET / 1:00am IST (Jan 21) Venue: Red Bull Arena

How to watch RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN+.

Sky Sports will telecast for the game in the United Kingdom (UK).

The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Mix Sky Sports app US N/A ESPN+ India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

RB Leipzig squad and team news

Christopher Nkunku will be absent for RB Leipzig against Bayern as the forward continues his recovery from a knee injury.

Mohamed Simakan is set to return to the squad following his recovery from an injury but Timo Werner could miss the game due to a knock.

RB Leipzig predicted XI: Nyland; Simakan, Orban, Gvardiol, Raum; Schlager, Laimer, Haidara; Szoboszlai, Forsberg, Andre Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers Gulacsi, Baswich, Nickisch Defenders Angelino, Orban, Halstenberg, Henrichs, Ba, Dialo, Gvardiol Midfielders Szoboszlai, Laimer, Kampl, Forsberg, Haidara, Schlager Forwards Poulsen, Silva, Olmo

Bayern Munich squad & team news

New signing Daley Blind is set to replace Lucas Hernandez following the latter's injury during his World Cup stint.

Other than Hernandez, Sadio Mane, Mazraoui, Manuel Neuer and Sarr are also unavailable for selection.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Ulreich; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Davies; Goretzka, Musiala, Kimmich; Gnabry, Choupo-Moting, Sane