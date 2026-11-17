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RB Leipzig are set to sign Brighton & Hove Albion attacker Brajan Gruda on a permanent deal in 2027 by triggering a €30 million purchase obligation. The Bundesliga outfit have moved to secure the 22-year-old Germany international's long-term future despite ongoing monitoring from domestic rivals Bayern Munich.

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German forward secures permanent switch

According to Sky, Leipzig have already put the necessary conditions in place to retain Gruda permanently beyond his current loan spell from the Premier League side. The mandatory buyout package includes performance-related bonuses that will bring the total transfer fee to €30m when activated next year. Furthermore, the former Mainz attacker has already agreed a contract at the Red Bull Arena running until at least 2031.

Bavarian giants face tactical hurdle

The report states that the 22-year-old attacker remains on Bayern's recruitment shortlist as the record German champions continue to track his impressive development in the Bundesliga. However, a concrete transfer approach from the Allianz Arena hierarchy is not currently on the cards for the upcoming transfer windows.

Securing a regular starting berth in Munich would prove particularly difficult for Gruda right now given that the right-wing position is prominently occupied by French star Michael Olise. Bavarian chiefs view the Frenchman as one of their most vital performers and intend to keep him for the long haul, meaning their interest in Gruda would only become relevant again if major changes occur within the Munich squad.

International breakthrough boosts rising stock

Growing attention from elite clubs comes as little surprise after the forward tallied three goals and three assists across 13 Bundesliga outings following his arrival from England in February 2026. He has built on that return in 2026-27 with four assists in his opening seven league games, alongside one goal and one assist across four Champions League appearances plus one goal in two DFB-Pokal ties.

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That eye-catching club form has also translated seamlessly onto the international stage with the senior national team. Having marked his debut with a maiden goal for Germany in a 3-1 victory over Serbia, Gruda found the net again in a 5-0 rout of the Netherlands on November 16 to make it two goals from his first two caps.

Absence of buyout strengthens hand

Crucially for Leipzig, the publication notes that Gruda's deal until 2031 contains no release clause, making any future pursuit financially complicated for rival clubs. Interested suitors, including Bayern, will therefore be unable to sign the attacker for a fixed sum and must instead negotiate a transfer directly with the Saxony outfit. With Leipzig planning for the long term around the German international, the Bavarian giants will remain in an observing role.