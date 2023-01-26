'Rashford is unstoppable!' - Man Utd star providing 'crazy stuff' in final third, says Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has showered praise on "unstoppable" striker Marcus Rashford for doing "crazy stuff" in the final third.

WHAT HAPPENED? Rashford took his tally to 10 goals in 10 games since the international break with a fine solo effort to get the ball rolling just six minutes into United's Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday. Ten Hag's side cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory in the end thanks to a first goal for Wout Weghorst and a fine strike from Bruno Fernandes either side of half-time, but there was only one player the Dutchman was singling out.

WHAT THEY SAID: “In this mood and with this spirit, he (Rashford) is unstoppable,” Ten Hag told reporters after the match. “He can be creative in the final third, to do something in the final third; some crazy stuff, fantasy and adventure.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Rashford's efforts mean United remain the only English side in line to win all three domestic competitions, with the League Cup arguably being the best shot of the three to end their six-year wait for a trophy. Ten Hag wasn't the only one waxing lyrical about Rashford's recent displays, with former United and Forest midfielder Roy Keane claiming the 25-year-old is currently hitting his peak.

WHAT NEXT? There is no let-up in United's hectic schedule, with an FA Cup fourth-round fixture against Reading up next on Saturday followed by the semi-final return leg on Wednesday, although the 3-0 advantage taken to Old Trafford may allow Ten Hag to rest some key players.