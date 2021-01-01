Rashford picks Ronaldo & Rooney over himself in dream Man Utd six-a-side team

The England international admits he is not yet at the level that will allow him to fill a starting berth alongside some iconic figures

Marcus Rashford has left himself out of a dream Manchester United six-a-side team, but has found spots for club legends such as Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand.

At 23 years of age, a highly-rated product of the Old Trafford academy system is in the process of trying to cement a lasting legacy of his own.

He admits that, despite hitting 88 goals for the club through 269 appearances, he is not there yet and must look to iconic figures from the past to fill a fearsome small-sided line-up.

Asked during a Q&A session on Instagram to piece together a dream six-a-side team made up of United players, Rashford said: "Right, I'm going to go with most players from the teams that I watched when I was growing up.

"I'd probably have [David] De Gea, but it was a close one between him and [Edwin] Van der Sar.

"When I was a kid Van der Sar was one of the best keepers and obviously playing with David has been great, so I'd have to put David in there."

On his selections in front of a Spanish goalkeeper, Rashford added: "At the back I'd have Rio Ferdinand.

"I'm all-out attack there. I'd have [Paul] Scholesy in front of Rio, [Ryan] Giggs on the right, Ronaldo on the left and Rooney up front.

"I'm not putting myself in. Not yet."

De Gea is the only member of United's current squad that has a Premier League title to his name, having figured in the last of Sir Alex Ferguson's successes back in 2013.

Ferdinand claimed six top-flight crowns across his 12 years with the Red Devils, along with two League Cup wins and a Champions League triumph.

Ronaldo also formed part of that European win from 2008 and collected the first of his five Ballons d'Or while in Manchester, hitting 118 goals in 292 appearances.

Scholes and Giggs, like Rashford, stepped out of the youth ranks to become senior stars for United, with the Class of '92 defining an era in English football.

Rooney was snapped up from Everton in 2004 and left 13 years later as the club's all-time leading scorer - hitting 253 goals across 559 outings - and with five Premier League titles, an FA Cup, three League Cups, a Champions League, Europa League and Club World Cup win to his name.

Rashford added: "Him [Rooney] and Ronaldo were my two favourite players growing up, so to get an opportunity to play with him was an unbelievable experience."

