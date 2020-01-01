Rashford reveals what he wants from Man Utd's midfielders

The Red Devils striker has spoken about the qualities he likes in midfielders as he reflects on his dream players

Marcus Rashford has revealed what he wants from ’s midfielders as he admits it would have been a dream to play alongside Paul Scholes.

The international is the club’s leading goalscorer this season, despite having been ruled out since January with a back injury and has received praise for becoming Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s talisman after the departure of Romelu Lukaku last summer.

Rashford has yet to play with January signing Bruno Fernandes, who has improved United’s creativity in midfield, and will no doubt be excited to link up with the Portuguese star.

And Rashford, who was asked what it would have been like to play with United legend Scholes, has pointed out the qualities he likes in a midfielder.

“It would have been a dream to play with someone like that,” Rashford told The Official Manchester United Podcast.

“The biggest thing for me is range of passing. Probably the closest thing to that was when Wazza (Wayne Rooney) was playing a bit deeper and it was just so enjoyable to play as a No.9 in those games when he was playing in that position

“Similar with Carras (Michael Carrick) as well, as soon as they get the ball they look forward and want to play forward, not only to feet but in behind a lot of the time. As a forward that’s all you want. As long as someone is seeing the passes and trying to make them, that’s what you thrive on.”

And Scholes, who played his last game for United in 2013 three years before Rashford’s first-team debut, repaid the compliment when asked which attributes of Rashford’s game impressed him.

“Same as any midfield player looks for, you look for a player who can come short but more importantly a player with pace, like Marcus has, speed and movement,” the former United midfielder said.

“You don’t need to look and these players sometimes, you don’t need to talk to them it’s just sometimes just a little look, you are on the ball, time and space, you see space over a centre-half.

"I know I can just dink it over a centre-half or over a full-back and he’s got the speed to fly past someone and the composure to score a goal as well.”