Rashford: I'd rather be like Ronaldo than the next Prime Minister

The Manchester United star is still focused on taking his game to the next level despite his impact away from football

England forward Marcus Rashford has ruled out being the Prime Minister of Great Britain in the future, saying he would much rather be like Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the key clash with Scotland at Euro 2020.

The Manchester United forward's recent charity work, focused on feeding children from poorer backgrounds, has led to calls for him to make a run for political office in the UK.

He recently met Barack Obama over video link after the former United States President heard about his off-field work, but Rashford has ruled out potentially replacing Boris Johnson in the highest office in politics.

What did Rashford say?

"Yeah I probably can [rule out being a politician] because it's not something I grew up wanting to do," Rashford said at a pre-match press conference at St. George's Park.

"My mind's not on that really but it was great speaking to him [Obama] and I've enjoyed speaking to people like that, learning from them and taking what I can from the stories that they tell me. It's something I will always remember."

Ronaldo inspires Rashford

Ronaldo, 36, recently broke the all-time European Championship scoring record and remains among the world's most feared forwards at this summer's competition with Portugal.

Rashford might face off against one of his idols for the first time in the next round, with England able to face Portugal depending on where they end up in their groups, and admits he still looks to Ronaldo for inspiration.

“To play against Portugal would be a great feeling for everyone in the squad because to play against some of the best players in the world, we want to test ourselves against the best," he said. "That’s the reason why push ourselves every day.

"We don’t want an easy ride, we want to play against the best teams in the world. We want to do well against them. For the players, it will be an amazing experience.

"Cristiano is an unbelievable player and it almost becomes normal when he defies the odds now, it’s just the way his career has been from the beginning, and it will be a great experience to play against him.

"Just watching him grow and develop into the player he’s become was the great thing about it because when he first started playing, he wasn’t the Cristiano that you see today or five years ago, he was a different player, he was always dribbling, always taking people on and then just as time went on he just turned into an animal.

"He was scoring, he was assisting, he’s 36 and he’s scoring goals left, right and centre, so I don't have a bad word to say about him. I think he’s someone a lot of people look up to including me."

