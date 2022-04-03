Rashford must lift his confidence by himself - Rangnick

Manchester United coach Ralf Rangnick says Marcus Rashford must pull himself out of the rut which has plagued his season.

The England international started on the bench as United drew 1-1 with Leicester, despite the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani.

Rangnick opted to use Bruno Fernandes as the striker and started Paul Pogba in behind him rather than give attacker Rashford a shot against the Foxes until he came on as a substitute after 55 minutes.

What has been said?

Rangnick admits he did not want to call on Rashford to start the game because he is low in confidence, but says it is up to the England international to resolve the situation.

He told reporters: "I don’t think that [the changes to the team] had any effect on the rhythm of the game in the first half but when we realised after 55 minutes that we need a goal we brought on Marcus for Scotty.

"He had a yellow card, otherwise I wouldn’t have taken him off, but with a yellow card I think it was the right decision to take him off.

"Marcus, it’s no secret that he is not having his best time right now, it has to do with rhythm and confidence as well, yeah, again it’s our job to help him to get this confidence back and that is why I decided to bring him on

"In the end he has to do it himself obviously, but the only thing we can do is speak to him regularly and tell him what we expect from him and what he should do.

"The rest has to be done by himself. There are quite a few examples this season of players, some of them are still here with us and one or two of them are no longer here, have shown that it is possible to develop within a couple of weeks a level of confidence where you can be a different player again.

"We all know that Marcus can play better, but again in the end the steps he has to take himself."

How has Rashford performed this season?

Rashford has started just 10 of the Premier League matches in which he has featured this season.

He has scored four goals and registered two assists.

United's hopes for a top four finish suffered a blow in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Leicester at Old Trafford.

They are now four points behind rivals for a Champions League spot Tottenham and Arsenal, though the Gunners have two games in hand.

