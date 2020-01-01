Rashford inspiring Greenwood to tread same path at Man Utd

Another highly-rated academy graduate at Old Trafford is looking to take important lessons from those around him on and off the pitch

Mason Greenwood is using Marcus Rashford as his inspiration at , with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also having an important role to play in his ongoing development.

In his third season as part of the senior set-up at Old Trafford, the 19-year-old is learning the hard way that life at the top can be tough.

He has taken giant strides to this point, with an impressive 17-goal return recorded in 2019-20.

A further two efforts have been added to his tally this term, but unfortunate headlines have countered the positive ones.

Greenwood was dropped from the England squad after breaching coronavirus protocols in and is yet to work his way back into Gareth Southgate’s plans.

Questions have also been asked of his attitude in training at United, with important lessons having to be taken in.

Greenwood has the perfect role model alongside him in fellow academy graduate Rashford, on and off the field, with the talented teenager determined to tread a similar path.

He told World Soccer Magazine of a 23-year-old colleague who has registered 75 goals for United through 228 appearances and earned an MBE for his work as a political activist: “He's come through the same pathway as I am following at the club, he's helped me a lot, and it's so good knowing he's done the same.

“He's been in my position and knows how it feels, so it's nice to have someone like that with me and to look up to and play with.

“He's a good lad. We are all proud of him and it's amazing what he's trying to do for people.”

Greenwood added on the faith that United continue to show in home-grown stars: “I think the pathway is really important.

“That is clear at Manchester United with Scott McTominay, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and obviously Paul Pogba coming through those ranks.

“The pathway is clear to see, you just have to take your chances and go for it.”

Solskjaer has remained loyal to the DNA at Old Trafford since inheriting the managerial reins and, as a former frontman, is another figure that Greenwood is looking up to.

He added on his current boss: “He says to all of the young players that are coming up: ‘Just go out there with a smile on your face. You are playing for one of the biggest clubs in the world, just go out there and express yourself. You've been waiting for this all of your life, so just go out there and enjoy it’.

“Ole has been a big part of my game and development.

“He has helped me to get to where I am now and has given me the chances to prove to everyone what I can do.

“I'm glad he's there. He's a good manager and he knows what he's talking about because he's been a great goalscorer for Manchester United himself.

“When he talks to me I always listen and take his advice.”