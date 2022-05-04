Stunning new Rashford 'class is permanent' mural unveiled to support out-of-form Man Utd forward

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been recognised with a second major mural in his home city, with the under-fire England international now immortalised in another storey-wide image.

The Red Devils attacker has previously been honoured with a mural in Withington, for his work helping to tackle child food poverty during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But now, with the forward struggling for form on the back of last summer's Euro 2020 heartbreak, audio company Beats has teamed up with artist Reuben Dangoor for a piece entitled 'FORM IS TEMPORARY, CLASS IS PERMANENT'.

What does the Marcus Rashford mural look like?

Where is the Marcus Rashford mural in Manchester?

The design has been painted onto the facade of the Hare and Hounds pub near Shudehill Interchange, close to Manchester Victoria railway station.

The spot is just a short walk away from both the city's National Football Museum and AO Arena, close to the Northern Quarter.

Visitors to the city can make their way to the Hare and Hounds by heading down the A665 to the area.

Who painted the Marcus Rashford mural?

The mural was crafted by artist Reuben Dangoor, who previously helmed works on England boss Gareth Southgate, the Three Lions team and former United winger David Beckham.

"The piece was created to try and show the two worlds that Marcus is currently dealing with," Dangoor explained in a statement. "On social media he is both abused and celebrated. It must be tough for anyone.

"It was an interesting project to get involved with, and was nice to see Beats show support to Marcus, acknowledging his unique situation, and highlighting the abuse and achievements that he receives."

