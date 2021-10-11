Rashford says he played through pain for 11 months as Man Utd and England star recovers from shoulder surgery

Marcus Rashford has revealed he spent 11 months playing through pain for Manchester United and England before finally having surgery on his injured shoulder.

The 23-year-old forward, who helped the Red Devils to the Europa League final last season and the Three Lions to touching distance of glory at Euro 2020, is closing in on a return to domestic action.

He went under the knife back in August, but only after spending the best part of a year trying to shake off a niggling knock.

What has been said?

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Rashford said: "My recovery is - I wouldn't say coming to an end because obviously I have to keep looking after it - but I'm in a much better place physically and mentally.

"Last year was a very long season for me, I got this injury at the end of September and gradually it got that little bit worse, but now I'm fully free of that, I feel much better physically and mentally."

When will Rashford be back?

Rashford made 57 appearances for United across all competitions last season, and a further seven for England including four at the European Championships that ended in penalty shootout heartache.

He is yet to play for club or country this season, but did net twice during a recent friendly for the Red Devils and could come back into contention for the trip to Leicester on Saturday.

Rashford and Ronaldo

While stuck on the treatment table, Rashford has seen United complete the stunning coup of returning Cristiano Ronaldo to Old Trafford.

He is yet to play with Ronaldo, who is back in Manchester after 11 years with Real Madrid and Juventus, but a potentially productive partnership could bloom.

Rashford is confident he can click with the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, saying: "That's a great feeling for me, as a player, but also as a fan of the club as well.

"It's always nice when a club legend finds a way back to the club. To be playing with him back at Old Trafford is a terrific feeling and hopefully gives us a push to start winning more trophies."

