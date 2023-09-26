'Raring to get going' - USMNT defender Reggie Cannon secures QPR move on free transfer

QPR have confirmed that United States international Reggie Cannon has joined the club and signed a four-year deal.

Cannon available on free after Boavista exit

Signs for Championship side

Delighted to arrive in English football

WHAT HAPPENED? Cannon has secured a new club after leaving Boavista due to unpaid wages. The defender will now continue his career in England and made it clear he is thrilled to have signed for the Championship outfit on a four-year contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: "I am very excited. I have always wanted to play in England, this is an incredible opportunity to show what I can do. QPR is a very historic club and I can’t wait to start my career here," the defender told the club's media.

“I have always wanted to attack overseas football because I think that is where the best players are, and that is how you find your better game and develop, so I really think this will help me achieve the best that I can be as a footballer.”

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID?: Head coach Gareth Ainsworth revealed that QPR have beaten off stiff competition to land Cannon and says his new signing can't wait to get started.

“I am really, really pleased to get this over the line," he said. "We have fought off clubs to get him and I believe Reggie will become a big asset for us. He can play on the right side of midfield as a wing-back, he can play as a right-sided centre-back, so he is going to add real competition for places which is what we need. With him being without a club over the summer he is going to need a bit of time to get up to speed but I know he is raring to get going with us.”

Next matches Championship QPR COV Info Friendlies USA GER Info

IN ONE PHOTO:

WHAT NEXT? QPR are back in Championship action on Saturday at home to Coventry City.