The Memphis Grizzlies (3-3) travel north to take on the Toronto Raptors (2-4) on Sunday at Scotiabank Arena.

Memphis enters the contest sitting at an even .500 after splitting their first six games. The Grizzlies have struggled a bit with ball security, averaging 14.6 turnovers per outing, while foul trouble has also been an issue with 21.4 personal fouls per game. Despite those hiccups, their balance and depth have kept them competitive in most matchups.

Toronto, meanwhile, is looking to bounce back after a tough 139-121 loss to Houston. The Raptors couldn’t contain the Rockets’ offense and were outworked on the glass, surrendering 39 total rebounds — 14 of them on the offensive end. Defensive lapses and second-chance points proved costly, and they’ll need to tighten things up if they hope to get back in the win column at home.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA game, plus plenty more.

Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies: Date and tip-off time

The Raptors will face off against the Grizzlies in an exciting NBA game on Sunday, November 2, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario.

Date Sunday, November 2, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue Scotiabank Arena Location Toronto, Ontario

How to watch Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Toronto Raptors and the Memphis Grizzlies live on FDSSE and SportsNet and Fubo (in-market).

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2025. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

Toronto Raptors team news

Toronto’s trio of Brandon Ingram, R.J. Barrett, and Jamison Battle carried the load, each pouring in 20 points while collectively shooting an impressive 22-of-37 from the field. Scottie Barnes turned in a well-rounded effort with 14 points, ten boards, and five assists, anchoring the Raptors’ all-around performance on both ends of the court.

Memphis Grizzlies team news

On the other side, Jaylen Wells and Jock Landale paced a balanced Memphis attack, with both players combining to shoot an efficient 13-for-24 from the floor. All-Star forward Jaren Jackson Jr. chipped in 15 points on 6-of-8 shooting to go with four rebounds. However, Ja Morant had a night to forget, connecting on just three of his 14 attempts and finishing with only eight points as the Grizzlies’ offense sputtered.

Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies head-to-head record

Date Competition Home Team Away Team Score 02/06/25 NBA Toronto Raptors Memphis Grizzlies 107 - 138 12/27/24 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Toronto Raptors 155 - 126 01/23/24 NBA Toronto Raptors Memphis Grizzlies 100 - 108 01/04/24 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Toronto Raptors 111 - 116 02/06/23 NBA Memphis Grizzlies Toronto Raptors 103 - 106

More NBA news and coverage