Rangers seal Defoe loan deal

The former West Ham and Sunderland striker has signed an 18-month deal at Ibrox

Rangers have confirmed the signing of striker Jermain Defoe from Bournemouth on an 18-month loan subject to international clearance.

The former England international moves to Ibrox in search of first-team football after struggling for regular action since re-joining Bournemouth from Sunderland in the summer of 2017.

Speaking of the deal, Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said: “I’m delighted to be able to welcome Jermain to Rangers. He is an exceptionally talented striker and vastly experienced footballer who has scored goals at every club he has played for."

