'I still don't know what happened' - Ramsey opens up on Arsenal exit and 'tricky' spell at Juventus

WHAT HAPPENED? Ramsey spent 11 years at Arsenal before joining Juventus in 2019. He was on the verge of signing a new contract with the Gunners but it was withdrawn for reasons he is still unaware of.
WHAT THEY SAID: "I agreed to a contract they [Arsenal] proposed. Things went quiet for a few weeks. I was telling my agent, ‘Let’s do it,’ then all of a sudden the contract was no longer there,” he told The Times.
"There was a lot of change with the manager coming. I don’t understand, I still don’t know what exactly happened."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Moving to Turin to make a fresh start, Ramsey struggled for fitness and did not make over 24 league appearances in either of his two full seasons at Juventus. "From a physical point of view, it was tricky at times and I wasn’t able to get that consistency I needed," he added.
WHAT NEXT FOR RAMSEY? Ramsey joined Nice in the summer but he will next be in action when Wales will face Belgium and Poland on September 22 and 25 respectively.