Ramsdale 'can't wait' to see Saka thrive at World Cup 2022 after Euros heartbreak

Aaron Ramsdale revealed how he helped England and Arsenal team-mate Bukayo Saka overcome his missed penalty in the Euro 2020 final against Italy.

Saka missed vital penalty in Euros final

Ramsdale helped him recover

Backs forward to shine in Qatar

WHAT HAPPENED? Saka's failed final spot kick caused agony for England at Euro 2020 as they missed out on a first major trophy in 55 years. Team-mate Ramsdale praised the winger for working through the criticism after the tournament and says he is expecting the youngster so thrive at the World Cup.

WHAT THEY SAID: “The kid’s [Saka] a lovely boy, he has time for everyone, he works super hard throughout every week," Ramsdale said. "He used all that motivation of criticism but more so the love that everyone gave him. I can’t wait to see him take this stage and thrive over here.

"It [Euro 2020 final] was probably the first time he received criticism. I got relegated and signing for Arsenal was a difficult period. I was able to talk him through that. When we missed out on top four and he felt it was all his fault because he wasn’t able to provide for us, I was able to talk to say they had been eighth the season before. Off the pitch, he’s a completely different person.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka's response since the events in the Wembley final has been immense, following up an impressive 2021-22 with four goals and six assists in 14 Premier League matches this campaign. Saka's performance off the pitch has earned its plaudits too, as the 21-year-old recently teamed up with charity organisation BigShoe to cover life-changing operations for 120 children in Kano, Nigeria.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR SAKA? His displays in 2022-23 earned Saka a call up to Southgate's England squad for Qatar, who get their tournament underway against Iran on Monday.