Chelsea secure £47.5m Sterling signing as England star leaves Manchester City for Premier League title rivals

Chelsea have confirmed the signing of Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling, with the England international leaving the Premier League champions to seek a new opportunity at Stamford Bridge.

The 27-year-old was a priority target for the Blues this summer, who were looking to revamp their attack under Thomas Tuchel following a mixed season up front.

Sterling's arrival will cushion the blow of Romelu Lukaku's departure following his loan to Inter, and fulfills the forward's desire to find more playing time ahead of the 2022 World Cup.

How much will Chelsea pay for Sterling?

GOAL can confirm that Chelsea have paid £47.5 million ($57m) to sign Sterling, who had one year left on his contract at City.

It is the first major piece of incoming business for the Todd Boehly era at Stamford Bridge, with the American businessman overseeing transfers during his first summer as the club's owner.

What is Sterling's Chelsea salary and contract length?

Sterling has signed a five-year contract at Chelsea, which will tie him to the Blues until the summer of 2027, though the deal also includes the option of an extra year.

Reports suggest Sterling will earn in excess of £300,000-per-week at Chelsea, making him Chelsea's highest earner.

Where will Sterling play for Chelsea?

Sterling will be expected to play on the left wing in his preferred position, accompanied by Kai Havertz and potentially Raphinha if the latter is bought from Leeds United in Tuchel's forward line.

Other candidates to join Sterling in the attacking positions are Mason Mount, Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, though the latter trio could all be loaned or sold before the end of the summer.

With Lukaku gone, Sterling could also be asked to fill in as a central striker or false nine, as he did at times for City, though the potential arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo could yet make that a moot point.

Sterling sale could come back to bite Man City

The view from GOAL's Manchester City correspondent, Jonathan Smith:

Raheem Sterling’s legacy at Manchester City will be as one of the most important and successful players of Pep Guardiola’s reign.

No one has played more minutes, only Sergio Aguero has more goals and only Kevin De Bruyne has more assists during a trophy-laden era at the Etihad Stadium.

However his impact has become less pronounced over the past two seasons. Chelsea will offer a fresh start and an opportunity to rediscover his very best form, particularly in an important few months which peaks with the World Cup in Qatar.

Still, Sterling’s departure will leave a huge hole to fill and the question remains whether City will regret selling one of the most influential players of recent Premier League years to a major title rival.

Who else will Chelsea sign this summer?

The addition of Sterling could well open the floodgates for a host of arrivals at Stamford Bridge.

Freed from the financial sanctions placed upon them at the end of the Roman Abramovich era, the Blues are ready to do business, with several targets in mind.

They look set, though, to miss out on Raphinha as he prepares to join Barcelona from Leeds United, while it is reported that Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt would prefer to join Bayern Munich instead of the Blues.

Elsewhere, suggestion has been rife that Chelsea could launch an ambitious moves for wantaway Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo or Paris Saint-Germain's Neymar, though no formal approaches have reportedly been made.

Things are looking more certain in defence however, with reports suggesting that a deal to sign Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly is close, while talks are ongoing with Man City over a move for Nathan Ake. Sevilla's Jules Kounde is, meanwhile, a long-term target and a player who could also be moved for this summer.

