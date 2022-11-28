Brazil
Quiz! Which players have made the most World Cup appearances for Brazil?
GOAL
11:15 AM GMT+4 28/11/2022
Brazil are the most successful side in World Cup history with five triumphs to their name, but can you name their record appearance holders in the competition?
We are giving you ten minutes to complete the 12-man list, which includes some of the greatest players in the history of the game - so there isn't too much of an excuse for a low score!
The first answer will set the tone, as few players have made a greater impact for the Selecao during their illustrious history...
Editors' Picks
- Ultimate Brazil dream team - Pele & Ronaldo in, Ronaldinho out
- De Bruyne is right, the Golden Generation is over! Belgium winners, losers and ratings as Hazard struggles in shock Morocco loss
- Argentina's Messiah! Winners, losers and ratings as Leo inspires vital victory over Mexico
- Hristo Stoichkov: The Bulgarian bad boy with a God complex who lit up the 1994 World Cup