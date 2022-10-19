Pulisic told he 'needs to be ready' for Chelsea chance but Potter won't pick USMNT star based on World Cup ambitions

Graham Potter has warned that he won't select USMNT star Christian Pulisic for Chelsea purely based on his World Cup ambitions.

Pulisic not first choice for Potter

Been told to "be ready" for his chance

Due to play in his first World Cup for USMNT

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic has seen his minutes limited ahead of the World Cup, starting just two Premier League games all season. Potter understands that the USMNT star wants game time so he's in top shape for Qatar, but has confirmed that he will only pick players on merit at Chelsea.

WHAT HE SAID: The Blues boss said Pulisic is pushing for a bigger role in his plans in a press conference on Tuesday. "You can imagine my focus is on Chelsea. I understand that all the players have ambition and want to play for different reasons, for their families, careers or World Cups,'' said Potter. ''That's all fine but it's my job to select the right team for whatever game. [I'm] not saying I am right all the time, I am not, but somebody has got to make the call. With Christian I would say he has been fantastic around the place, been really good with team mates, contributed against Wolves. He is pushing for a place, pushing for a start. Things change quickly in football and he needs to be ready."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pulisic captained the USMNT as they reached the finals in Qatar and is likely to play a starring role when the tournament kicks off in November, despite his struggles for consistency at Chelsea.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR PULISIC? The winger will hope to make Potter's starting lineup when Chelsea face Brentford in a London derby clash on Wednesday night.