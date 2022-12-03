Pulisic & Ferreira start! Berhalter gambles on star's fitness and throws in striker for Netherlands last-16 clash

Gregg Berhalter has started Christian Pulisic and placed faith in Jesus Ferreira as the USMNT face the Netherlands in the World Cup last-16.

Pulisic starting despite pelvic injury

Missed second half of crucial win against Iran

Ferreria also selected despite not playing a minute at World Cup yet

WHAT HAPPENED? Pulisic has been named in the USMNT starting line-up for their last-16 clash against the Netherlands. Pulisic was a doubt for the tie after suffering a bruised pelvis against Iran in their final group game, but has been declared fit to start in the crucial knockout round tie.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ferreira has also been selected by Berhalter. The striker hasn't played a single minute at the World Cup yet, but the 21-year-old will play alongside Timothy Weah and Pulisic in a front three. Ferreira scored 18 goals for FC Dallas last season and will hope to replicate that form on Saturday.