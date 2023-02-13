PSG want Neymar OUT! World's most expensive player to go on summer transfer list after criticising his team-mates in Monaco loss

Paris Saint-Germain want Neymar out of the club at the earliest possible opportunity after his criticism of team-mates in their loss to Monaco.

WHAT HAPPENED? The reigning Ligue 1 champions have reportedly run out of patience with the Brazilian and are prepared to place him on the transfer list when the summer window opens, according to Foot Mercato. PSG officials have come to the decision on the back of Neymar's inconsistent performances since his return from the 2022 World Cup, with his latest outing against Monaco representing a new low. The 31-year-old reportedly slammed his colleagues Vitinha and Hugo Ekitike during the 3-1 defeat and was involved in a verbal altercation with sporting advisor Luis Campos after the match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar is tied to a contract at Parc des Princes through to 2027, and has previously insisted that he is happy in Paris. However, it has been reported that he has a rocky relationship with another of PSG's star forwards, Kylian Mbappe, and hasn't quite been able to live up to expectations during his five-year spell with the club amid question marks over his attitude.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Neymar was signed for a world record transfer fee of €222 million from Barcelona in the summer of 2017 and he has since recorded 117 goals and 76 assists in 171 games for PSG, but his time in Paris appears to be drawing to a close. The Brazil international has been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United and Chelsea in the past, but PSG have yet to receive any formal offers for the attacker.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? Christophe Galtier's men will be next seen in action on Tuesday when they face Bayern Munich in a Champions League round of 16 clash, but it remains to be seen whether Neymar will be back in the starting XI.