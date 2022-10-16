PSG vs Marseille: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch and stream PSG against Marseille on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Paris Saint-Germain will be looking to extend their lead at the top of the table in Ligue 1 with a win against Marseille on Sunday. The defending champions finally have a three-point cushion over Marseille as both teams had been fighting for the number-one spot until the last matchday.

If OM win, they can go drew level on points with PSG, although Christophe Galtier's team will likely still have the advantage due to their superior goal difference. Igor Tudor's team suffered their first defeat of the season in their last league outing against Ajaccio and that also leaves PSG as the only unbeaten team in Ligue 1 this season.

PSG will want to return to winning ways after registering three back-to-back draws. They were twice held by Benfica in the Champions League and Reims in the league.

Which TV channel is the game on and how can you stream it live online? GOAL brings you everything you need to know.

PSG vs Marseille date & kick-off time

Game: PSG vs Marseille Date: October 16, 2022 Kick-off: 7:45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 12:15am IST (Oct 17) Venue: Parc des Princes Stream: fuboTV (start with a free trial)

Where to watch PSG vs Marseille on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be telecast on BT Sport 2 and you can be streamed in the BT Sport app.

In India, the match can be watched on Sports 18, with steaming available on Voot Select.

Country TV channel Live stream UK BT Sport 2 BT Sport app/website U.S. beIN SPORTS fuboTV India Sports 18 -1 SD Voot Select

PSG squad and team news

PSG boss Christophe Galtier will miss Sergio Ramos in defence as the centre-back is serving his two-match suspension. Lionel Messi, who is missed the last two games due to injury, could make his return to the matchday squad.

Presnel Kimpembe and Renato Sanches continue to remain sideline for the French champions but the rest of the squad is available for selection.

osition Players Goalkeepers Rico, Navas, Donnarumma Defenders Hakimi, Ramos, Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Bernat, Diallo, Mendes, Mukiele Midfielders Verratti, Paredes, Danilo Pereira, Vitinha, R. Sanches Forwards Mbappe, Neymar, Sarabia, Messi, Ekitike

Marseille team news and squad

Igor Tudor will be pleased that he has nearly a full squad of players available for selection for the big clash against PSG.

He is set to only be without Sead Kolasinac, who will miss football action for a few more weeks due to a thigh injury.