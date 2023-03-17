PSG ultras will NOT boo Lionel Messi as they've rebuilt relationship with Argentina legend despite contract uncertainty

Lionel Messi will not be on the receiving end of boos from Paris Saint-Germain ultras for Sunday's match against Rennes, GOAL understands.

Messi criticised for subpar performances

Ultras rumoured to be planning boos

Dismissed as being untrue

WHAT HAPPENED? That is despite both parties not yet coming to an agreement on an extended contract in the French capital, which currently expires in June. Amid a floury of rumours over his next destination, as well as complains over a perceived lack of work ethic in Paris, Messi was reported to be the target of boos from PSG ultras throughout the entirety of their last game at the Parc des Princes before the international break.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: But GOAL understands that this isn't true. It is thought that PSG have rebuilt their relationship with the ultras after some testing times over the last few years, not least their club's successive last-16 exits from the Champions League. As a result, GOAL has learned that they do not plan to target Messi for the match against Rennes, with Mundo Deportivo having since deleted the story on the matter.

AND WHAT'S MORE: While the whistles would perhaps have been unjust, PSG supporters' frustrations certainly aren't. The capital club's project of recruiting big-name stars is inherently flawed, as evidenced by their recent European failures. What's worse, the Ligue 1 side may struggle to shift an exorbitantly-paid front-line, although head coach Christophe Galtier believes Messi in particular won't be going anywhere.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Now unlikely to be the recipient of boos, Messi will step out at the Parc des Princes prepared to give it his all against Rennes and take PSG further clear at the Ligue 1 summit, where they already remain 10 points clear of Marseille in second.