PSG trigger Ousmane Dembele's 'private' €50m release clause with transfer from Barcelona set to be finalised this week

Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly triggered the 'private' €50 million release clause in Ousmane Dembele's Barcelona contract.

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Fabrizio Romano, the Ligue 1 champions took a decisive step to complete the transfer operation after they failed to activate the La Liga €50m exit clause for the French forward by the stipulated date of August 1. PSG instead sent a formal letter to Barcelona in order to activate a "private" clause, which also makes him available for €50m.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Romano mentions that since PSG have activated the private clause the deal could be finalised by the end of this week. It comes as another blow for Barcelona as they hoped to receive the full asking price of €100m for Dembele, which would have been a huge economic boost as they strive to balance their books.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG view Dembele as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe, who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. It has been reported that the French international has already agreed to personal terms with the Parisians and will sign a five-year deal at the Parc des Princes.

WHAT NEXT? PSG will now work with Barcelona to finalise the documentation process so that Dembele can be unveiled as a new addition as quickly as possible.