PSG to target Randal Kolo Muani, Marcus Thuram and Kouadio Kone in busy summer of transfer business

Paris Saint-Germain may raid the Bundesliga for three French players as they look to conduct some transfer surgery on their squad in the summer.

PSG chasing French trio

Forward line needs refreshing

Mbappe, Neymar could both leave

WHAT HAPPENED? According to L'Equipe, PSG hope to add standout Frankfurt striker Randal Kolo Muani to their ranks in the summer, as well as his fellow France forward Marcus Thuram, who is into the final six months of his contract at Borussia Monchengladbach. His compatriot and club-mate Kouadio Kone - a midfielder - is also being touted for a move to Parc des Princes.

The rumours come after PSG's current front three have struggled to click in recent weeks, with Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe all struggling to stay fit.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG are expected to restructure their front three this summer, with Neymar and Mbappe potentially on their way out. New signings, then, seem inevitable.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The French club face an uphill battle to achieve their long-standing goal of winning the Champions League this season, having lost to 1-0 to Bayern Munich at home in their last-16 first leg clash.