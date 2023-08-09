Quiz: Only a PSG superfan can name at least 12/15 of these club legends

Put your knowledge to the test and see if you can recognise these iconic players

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Thiago Motta</li><li>Jeremy Menez</li><li>Javier Pastore</li><li>Jeremy Clement</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Vincent Guerin</li><li>Fabrice Fiorese</li><li>Pauleta </li><li>Alain Roche</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Christian Perez</li><li>David Ginola</li><li>Daniel Bravo</li><li>Francois Llacer</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Laurent Fournier</li><li>Rai</li><li>Valdo</li><li>Patrice Loko</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Gabriel Heinze</li><li>Ceara</li><li>Sylvain Armand</li><li>Clement Chantome</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Dominique Lokoli</li><li>Eric Renaut</li><li>Franck Tanasi</li><li>Jean-Marc Pilorget</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Safet Susic</li><li>Luis Fernandez</li><li>Pierre Reynaud</li><li>Gabriel Calderon</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Nene</li><li>Guillaume Hoarau</li><li>Jerome Rothen</li><li>Ezequiel Lavezzi</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Dominique Casagrande</li><li>Christophe Revault</li><li>Joel Bats</li><li>Bernard Lama </li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Thiago Silva</li><li>Maxwell</li><li>Marquinhos</li><li>Mevlut Erdinc</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Dominique Rocheteau</li><li>Luis Fernandez</li><li>Phillippe Jeannol</li><li>Jean-Claude Lemoult</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Alain Roche</li><li>Daniel Bravo</li><li>Vincent Guerin</li><li>Paul Le Guen</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Mamadou Sakho</li><li>Claude Makelele</li><li>Blaise Matuidi</li><li>Zoumana Camara</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Jerome Rothen</li><li>Christophe Jallet</li><li>Javier Pastore</li><li>Clement Chantome</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who is this?</h3><ul><li>Francois M'Pele</li><li>George Weah</li><li>Valdo</li><li>Patrice Loko</li></ul></section>