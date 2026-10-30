PSG player ratings vs Le Havre: Achraf Hakimi hits sensational hat-trick as Parisiens cruise to five-goal victory

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Achraf Hakimi produced a masterclass from full-back, netting three goals to inspire Paris Saint-Germain to a dominant 5-1 win over Le Havre. Despite an early scare from Josh Maja, Luis Enrique's side showed their tactical superiority to maintain their lead at the top of Ligue 1.

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PSG continued their relentless pursuit of another Ligue 1 title with a comprehensive 5-1 demolition of Le Havre at the Stade Oceane. The match began with an unexpected twist as Maja gave the hosts a shock lead in the 18th minute, capitalising on a rare lapse in the Parisian backline.

However, the Parisiens responded with tactical precision, levelling through Mika Godts before taking a half-time lead thanks to the first of three strikes from captain Hakimi. The Moroccan international was the undisputed protagonist of the evening, demonstrating why he is considered one of the world's most elite attacking defenders.

In the second half, Enrique's side tightened their grip on the proceedings, suffocating Le Havre with 71% ball possession. Hakimi added his second in the 55th minute before providing the assist for Senny Mayulu to make it four. The rout was completed in the 69th minute when Hakimi secured his hat-trick, rounding off a performance of staggering individual quality.

While the expected goals (xG) battle was surprisingly close at 2.045 to 2.78 in favour of the hosts, PSG’s clinical finishing and superior ball retention ensured the scoreline reflected their technical dominance over the bottom-placed side.

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GOAL rates PSG's players from Stade Oceane...

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Goalkeeper & Defence

Matvey Safonov - 6/10: The Russian goalkeeper was largely a spectator for long periods but could do little about Maja's well-taken opener.

Achraf Hakimi - 10/10: A flawless display from the captain. Scoring a hat-trick (28', 55', 69') from right-back is a statistical anomaly that highlights his unique role in this system. Beyond his goals, he provided the assist for Mayulu and even assisted the equaliser for Godts. He was the primary engine of the PSG attack, constantly overlapping and exploiting the half-spaces.

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Illia Zabarnyi - 6/10: A relatively quiet evening for the Ukrainian, though he will be disappointed that the defence allowed Le Havre five shots on target despite their limited possession. He recovered well after the early goal and looked comfortable defending against counter-attacks in the second half.

Lucas Hernandez - 7/10: Solid and dependable, Hernandez provided the defensive security that allowed Hakimi and Lucas Digne the freedom to roam forward. He won the majority of his duels and was instrumental in the phase-one build-up, ensuring the ball moved quickly into the midfield third.

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Lucas Digne - 7/10: Digne offered a balanced performance on the left, providing width when necessary but mostly tucking in to maintain defensive shape. His delivery from wide areas remains a threat, and he combined well with Godts in the first half.

Midfield

Warren Zaire-Emery - 8/10: The teenage sensation was once again the heartbeat of the PSG midfield. His ability to resist pressure and carry the ball through central zones was vital. He dominated the central duels, ensuring Le Havre could not sustain any momentum after their early goal.

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Dro Fernandez - 7/10: Fernandez provided the tactical discipline required to anchor the midfield. He stayed deep to protect the centre-backs during Hakimi’s excursions, showing a high level of positional intelligence and neat passing in tight areas.

Senny Mayulu - 9/10: A standout performance from the youngster. He assisted Hakimi's first goal in the 28th minute with a clever pass and got himself on the scoresheet in the 62nd minute. His movement between the lines was a constant thorn in the side of the Le Havre midfield.

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Attack

Maghnes Akliouche - 7/10: While he didn't grab a goal or an assist, Akliouche's gravity pulled defenders out of position, creating the gaps that Hakimi and Mayulu exploited. His technical quality on the turn remains a key asset for Enrique's tactical setup.

Ferran Torres - 6/10: Torres led the line with his typical industry but found clear-cut chances hard to come by. He functioned more as a decoy, stretching the Le Havre back three to allow the inverted wingers and overlapping full-backs to cause havoc.

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Mika Godts - 8/10: Godts provided the crucial equaliser in the 26th minute, settling the nerves after PSG fell behind. He was direct and aggressive on the wing, successfully taking on his marker multiple times before being withdrawn late on.

Substitutes & Manager

Lucas Beraldo - 6/10: Came on in the 63rd minute for Akliouche to add defensive solidity as PSG moved to see out the game. He was composed on the ball and slotted into the backline seamlessly.

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David Boly - N/A: Introduced in the 71st minute for Hakimi to give the hat-trick hero a well-deserved standing ovation. Had little to do with the game already won.

Quentin Ndjantou - N/A: A late introduction for Godts, gaining valuable minutes in a high-scoring environment.

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Luis Enrique - 9/10: Enrique's tactical blueprint was executed to perfection. Despite the early setback, he didn't panic, trusting his side's superior technical floor to eventually overwhelm the opposition. His decision to give Hakimi total freedom was the masterstroke that defined the match.