PSG offer injury update on Neymar injury ahead of Bayern Munich Champions League clash

PSG revealed that Neymar doesn't have an ankle fracture, but the Brazilian has sustained ligament damage, potentially ruling him out for a few weeks.

No serious fracture after injury in Lille clash

Ligament damage could be long term

Nuno Mendes sustained minor knee injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Neymar was stretchered off early in the second half of PSG's Ligue 1 win over Lille after twisting his right ankle. The Brazilian sustained a similar injury during the World Cup, and has long had ankle troubles.

But he seems to have avoided a serious fracture and will need further testing to determine how long he will be sidelined for, according to PSG. He is considered a doubt for PSG's Champions League clash with Bayern Munich in two weeks.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Neymar has dealt with a number of serious ankle problems over the course of his career, notably missing most of the 2018-19 season with a ruptured ligament. PSG will hope that this one isn't as serious.

WHAT NEXT? PSG return to action next Sunday in a crunch clash at the top of the table against Marseille.