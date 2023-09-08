WATCH: Don't look PSG supporters! Marco Asensio subbed off due to injury while on Spain duty

PSG forward Marco Asensio was substituted just before half time during Spain's Euro 2024 qualifier against Georgia in Tblisi.

Asensio injured in Georgia

Assisted opening goal

In fine form for PSG in Ligue 1

WHAT HAPPENED? Asensio was in fine form as Spain cruised to a 4-0 half-time lead against their outmatched opponents. But worryingly the former-Real Madrid man pulled up with what appeared to be a muscle injury and was taken off by manager Luis de la Fuente and replaced by Athletic Club's Nico Williams.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Asensio's strong start to the season continued, sparkling as Spain blew Georgia away creating Alvaro Morata's opening goal with a delicious angled cross.

He's found the back of the net twice and assisted as much in four games for the Parisian side in Ligue 1 this campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR ASENSIO? PSG fans will be hoping that Asensio's withdrawal turns out to be precautionary with Spain already in such a formidable position in the game and he's fit to take on Nice next weekend at the Parc des Princes.