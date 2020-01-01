PSG suffer double injury blow ahead of Man Utd trip with Icardi & Sarabia ruled out of Champions League fixture

The pair have joined long-term absentees Julian Draxler and Juan Bernat on the sidelines despite playing in Ligue 1 at the weekend

will be without four first-team players for their game with in the on Wednesday.

The champions travel to Old Trafford looking for revenge for United’s 2-1 win in Paris in October, and likely needing a result to keep hold of second place in Group H.

With four games played, United top the group with nine points. PSG and have six points each, with PSG currently ahead with more away goals in the two games between the sides. are bottom of the group with three points.

PSG have been boosted by the return to action of Kylian Mbappe and Neymar in recent weeks, but Thomas Tuchel has found himself under pressure with form stuttering in recent weeks. His side have taken just one point from their last two games in Ligue 1, throwing away a two-goal lead to lose to before drawing 2-2 with .

Now, it has been confirmed that Mauro Icardi and Pablo Sarabia will miss the trip to Manchester, as well as Julian Draxler and Juan Bernat.

Forward Icardi came off the bench against Toulouse but felt pain in his right thigh during training, so on-loan forward Moise Kean will likely keep his recent starting place.

Sarabia also came on as a substitute in that game but he, too, has been feeling muscle pain in training since.

Draxler and Bernat are both longer-term absentees, and PSG provided brief updates on their return to fitness.

Draxler has been out for just over a month with a hamstring injury but is progressing well in his recovery and has resumed training with the rest of the squad.

Bernat suffered a ruptured cruciate ligament in September and isn't expected to return until well into the new year. PSG's statement says he is continuing his rehabilitation.

Neymar has called on PSG to play as a team when they travel to Manchester following their disappointing defeat in the reverse fixture.

"We know the importance of the Champions League game on Wednesday," he told Canal+. "This is decisive. We didn't play well against Leipzig (in a 1-0 victory), but we managed to win.

"On Wednesday we are going to try to have our best game, play well, but we need to improve certain details, play more as a team, be more organised, otherwise it is going to be difficult."