‘At PSG he didn’t have a good time’ – How Lionel Messi got his smile back as Jordi Alba says Inter Miami star still wants to ‘win everything’

Lionel Messi “didn’t have a good time” at Paris Saint-Germain, admits Jordi Alba, but the Argentine has already got his smile back at Inter Miami.

All-time great endured a tough time in France

Headed to the United States as a free agent

Scored five goals through three games so far

WHAT HAPPENED? The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner spent two years in France after severing career-long ties with La Liga giants Barcelona in the summer of 2021. Messi won two Ligue 1 titles while with PSG, but he struggled to win over a demanding fan base and decided to seek out another new challenge when reaching the end of a lucrative contract at Parc des Princes. He is now chasing the American dream, with a five-goal haul through his opening three appearances for Inter Miami helping the all-time great to rediscover his spark.

WHAT THEY SAID: Alba – who played alongside Messi at Barcelona and has been reunited with the superstar forward in America – has told reporters of the modern day icon rediscovering his passion in club football: “He feels supported, loved and that's the most important thing. At PSG he didn't have a good time, but he recovered his joy. I repeat, it's a challenge that personally excites him a lot and I see him very happy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Messi has committed to an initial two-and-a-half-year contract in Florida, having been taken to the United States by Manchester United and England legend David Beckham, with Alba claiming that the South American’s desire to be successful burns as brightly as ever. The Spain international left-back added: “Leo is a demanding person. He has won a World Cup. But he is going to continue [playing] the same. He is going to fight for this challenge, try to win everything and that's why we're here to help him.”

WHAT NEXT? Inter Miami had endured a sorry run of form prior to Messi’s arrival, but he has netted in three successive Leagues Cup wins – while raising the profile of MLS and attracting A-list guests to DRV PNK Stadium – and will be hoping to get an early shot at silverware after making his way to the U.S.