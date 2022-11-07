'This is proper Champions League' - Liverpool boss Klopp relishing blockbuster Real Madrid last-16 clash

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp insists he has no problem with drawing holders Real Madrid in the Champions League last 16 and is relishing the tie.

Liverpool face Real in last 16

Came second in group

Lost finals to Los Blancos in 2018 & 2022

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds have been drawn against Real in the Champions League last 16 after finishing second in their group, in a replay of last season's final. But Klopp has no issue with facing one of the big boys at such an early stage and is relishing the 'special' atmosphere that will be the backdrop to both legs.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to Liverpool's official website, Klopp said: “The first thing that we can say about this draw is it is proper Champions League. This is a tie that speaks for itself and one that we should all be excited about. I know we have played Real Madrid in a couple of recent finals but it is not so often that our two clubs have met in a two-legged tie so now we can look forward to this happening.

“The games themselves are still a few months away but it does not take a great deal of imagination to think what the atmosphere will be like at both games. This draw has given us something special to look forward to.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Liverpool will be out for revenge against Real having lost two Champions League finals to them in recent years - in 2018 and earlier in 2022, with Vinicius Jr scoring the only goal in the most recent encounter.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR LIVERPOOL? The Reds face their final two matches before the World Cup break, first taking on Derby in the EFL Cup in midweek before Southampton visit Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday.