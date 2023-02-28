‘Pressure is on Antonio Conte!’ - Richarlison jokes Tottenham boss faces competition from stand-in coach Cristian Stellini

Tottenham forward Richarlison has joked that “the pressure is on Antonio Conte” after seeing stand-in coach Cristian Stellini fare so admirably.

Spurs boss recovering from surgery

Wins collected in his absence

North London outfit into the top four

WHAT HAPPENED? Spurs have been without their talismanic Italian boss on a regular basis over recent weeks, with Conte having to take in an extended break back in his homeland after undergoing gallbladder surgery. Assistant manager Stellini has stepped in, with priceless Premier League victories collected in crunch clashes with Manchester City, West Ham and Chelsea.

WHAT THEY SAID: Tottenham are back up into the top four as a result, with Richarlison telling ESPN Brasil: “I think Cristian in charge of the team has worked out, now the pressure is on Conte. Let’s wait for him to come back. But all the work… Professor Conte tells Cristian to give us the work. We will continue like this [for now], we are at a very good pace with two Premier League wins in a row. It's important to keep it that way.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Stellini has confirmed that Conte is due back in north London “this week”, with the former Juventus, Inter and Chelsea boss eager to return to the dugout as soon as possible.

WHAT NEXT? Spurs have two games to take in this week, with an FA Cup fifth-round trip to Sheffield United on Wednesday set to be followed by a Premier League outing against Wolves at Molineux on Saturday.