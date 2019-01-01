Premier League-linked Hysaj confirms desire for Napoli exit

The Albania full-back says is ready to depart but his agent confirms the club will need to lower their asking price for a move

Premier League-linked Elseid Hysaj has admitted he is “ready for a new challenge” while his agent admits will have to lower their asking price if he is to find a new home.

The 25-year-old Hysaj just completed his fourth season with Napoli after having moved from , where he was a key contributor for three seasons, helping them earn promotion to .

The Albania full-back featured 27 times in Serie A for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season, contributing a pair of assists, while appearing another four times in the .

But Hysaj has conceded he is ready for something different, telling Digitalb: “I’m absolutely ready for a new challenge because I need change.

“I’m not the type of person who likes to stay at a club for too long. I want to have new experiences, learn about a new country, meet new people, play for another team and maybe try to win something.

“For me, my time at Napoli is over and I hope to find a team that will give me what I need.”

Hysaj’s agent, Mario Giuffredi, confirmed his client wishes to depart, but conceded it will require Napoli lowering their demands, which currently stand at €40 million (£35m/$45m).

“Hysaj has expressed his desire to leave, as he believes his time at Napoli has come to an end after four years and he wants a new experience,” Guiffredi told TV programme In Casa Napoli. “He will leave, there are teams that are interested, however, the club will have to lower their asking price.

“They have a shrewd sporting director in [Cristiano] Giuntoli, and he knows that Hysaj wants to leave, so they know they will have to find a solution to the situation.”

Hysaj has previously been linked with , as well as , where his former coach at Empoli and Napoli, Maurizio Sarri, currently manages.

However, Sarri may be on his way to , and the Serie A champions have also been linked to Hysaj. have also been reported to be interested.