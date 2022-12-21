Premier League on Amazon Prime: Which matches will be live streamed, price & how to watch

Everything you need to know about the Premier League action being streamed live online through Amazon

You will be able to stream a full matchday of Premier League matches live over the festive period.

Teams such as Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal will be in action in England's top flight over Christmas, as will Manchester City, meaning you will be able to watch Erling Haaland and Co. with ease on your TV, laptop, console or tablet.

So if you're wondering which games are being shown or how to watch, GOAL has everything you need to know about the Premier League on Amazon Prime.

Which Premier League matches are on Amazon Prime Video?

You can see the list of upcoming Premier League games available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video below.

Date Match Kick-off time (UK) Dec 26, 2022 Brentford vs Tottenham 12:30pm Dec 26, 2022 Crystal Palace vs Fulham 3pm Dec 26, 2022 Everton vs Wolves 3pm Dec 26, 2022 Leicester vs Newcastle United 3pm Dec 26, 2022 Southampton vs Brighton 3pm Dec 26, 2022 Aston Villa vs Liverpool 5:30pm Dec 26, 2022 Arsenal vs West Ham 8pm Dec 27, 2022 Chelsea vs Bournemouth 5:30pm Dec 27, 2022 Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest 8pm Dec 28, 2022 Leeds United vs Manchester City 8pm

A full matchday of Premier League action will be streamed live on Amazon Prime Video over the Christmas and New Year period, with no fewer than seven games available to watch on Boxing Day.

Tottenham get things under way with a visit to Brentford in the early afternoon, with Everton playing Wolves, Liverpool facing Aston Villa and Arsenal taking on West Ham in the late-evening kick-off.

Chelsea's game against Bournemouth is live on Amazon on December 27, as is Manchester United versus Nottingham Forest, with those games taking place at Stamford Bridge and Old Trafford respectively.

Manchester City's visit to Elland Road to play Leeds United rounds out Amazon's festive fare on December 28.

How do you stream Premier League games live on Amazon?

In order to access live Premier League games on Amazon Prime Video you will need to be an Amazon Prime member or have an Amazon Prime Video subscription and be based in the United Kingdom.

When you access the Prime Video app on your device, you will see the games listed under the 'Live and Upcoming Events' heading. You can also search 'Premier League' within the app to access the games.

What is the price of an Amazon Prime Video subscription?

Service Price Amazon Prime £8.99/month Amazon Prime Video £5.99/month

A subscription to Amazon Prime Video is £5.99 a month.

An Amazon Prime membership costs £8.99 a month or £95 for a year.

New subscribers can avail of a 30-day free trial after which they can continue or cancel the subscription.

It should be noted that Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Prime are two different services.

Prime is a membership service that grants the member free next-day delivery on items within the UK along with perks such as access to Amazon Music, free Kindle ebooks, and so forth.

Prime Video, by contrast, is a standalone video streaming service, through which TV shows, movies and live sport can be watched.

Which devices can Amazon Prime Video be accessed on?

Live Premier League action can be streamed live via Fire TV, the Fire tablet, web browsers and compatible games consoles such as the PS3, PS4, PS5 and Xbox One.

The Amazon Prime Video app is accessible on set-top boxes and media players such as Google Chromecast, Now TV, Roku and Apple TV.

What else is on offer through Amazon Prime Video?

As well as being able to stream a number of Premier League matches live on Amazon Prime Video, the subscription service offers access to a variety of TV shows, movies and documentaries.

Amazon Originals such as Fleabag, Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and the popular All or Nothing series can be streamed via the app, along with many more programmes for kids and adults.